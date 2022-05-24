Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 615 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.75. 140,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

