Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 92,829 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

