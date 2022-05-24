Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nucor by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 47,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.22. 18,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

