Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nucor by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 47,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
NUE stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.22. 18,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
