WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001383 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

