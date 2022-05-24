Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.06

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 8232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

