Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $114.25 Average PT from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,402. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.