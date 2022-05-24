Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

