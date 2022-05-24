WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in WNS were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in WNS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 111,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,759. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

