World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 27,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

