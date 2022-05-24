Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $313,194.00 and $565.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $163.04 or 0.00554725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

