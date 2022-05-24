Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.14

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 90694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

