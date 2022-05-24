XSGD Price Hits $0.72 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. XSGD has a total market cap of $109.46 million and approximately $770,504.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 151,503,320 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

