Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Xylem worth $389,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.