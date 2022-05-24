Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 2.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 439,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,031,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

