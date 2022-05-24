Yarra Square Partners LP Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 5.9% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.52. 447,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

