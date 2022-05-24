Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$379.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.