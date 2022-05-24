Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,619.00

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $60,308.98 and $3,619.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,749.22 or 0.84714411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00517976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.90 or 1.45911592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

