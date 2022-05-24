Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,270.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.13), with a volume of 13442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,338 ($16.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £749.68 million and a P/E ratio of 888.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

