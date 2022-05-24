Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yum China by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,920,000 after buying an additional 351,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.