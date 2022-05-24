Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $649.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $507.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.19. 804,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

