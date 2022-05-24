Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. DoubleDown Interactive reported sales of $93.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $351.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.60 million to $353.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $387.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

