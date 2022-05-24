Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 264,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

