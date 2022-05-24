Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,262. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

