Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.74 Million

Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will post $424.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.81 million and the lowest is $402.74 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $382.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,476. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

