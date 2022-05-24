Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.22. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $15.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.52 to $40.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $40.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.42 to $44.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $354.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

