Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.22. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $15.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.52 to $40.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $40.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.42 to $44.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $354.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.