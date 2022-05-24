Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 345,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

