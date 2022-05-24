Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.56. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.95 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

