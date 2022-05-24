Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.26 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post $97.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 510,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,000. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

