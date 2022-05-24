Zacks: Analysts Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,467. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $384.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

