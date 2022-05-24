Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.48. Tesla reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $18.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $918.08.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $36.99 on Friday, hitting $637.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $926.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $960.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

