Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

