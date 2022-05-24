Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $4.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the highest is $4.75. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $16.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $17.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.94 to $24.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 253.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDG stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.26. 7,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.35. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.