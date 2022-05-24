Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to report $40.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the highest is $41.00 million. AXT reported sales of $33.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $163.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.82 million to $166.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.95 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $186.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 131,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

