Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $751.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.33 million and the lowest is $694.00 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $709.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 731,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $45,857,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 23,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

