Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce $480.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.00 million and the lowest is $476.30 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $464.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.