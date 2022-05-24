Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report $63.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.15 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $270.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.27 million to $278.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $376.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.66 million to $429.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.