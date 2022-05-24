Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.28 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 372,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,688.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

