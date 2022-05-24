Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,466. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

