Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.02. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 149,581 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $19,844,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

