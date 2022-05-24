Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will report $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $346.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $312.35 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

