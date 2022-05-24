Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.13 Million

Analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to report $73.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $73.59 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $47.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $297.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $302.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.64 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $371.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $70,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 518,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,993. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.