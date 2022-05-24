Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 725,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

