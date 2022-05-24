Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to report $56.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $58.42 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $231.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $286.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.35. 44,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,564. The stock has a market cap of $998.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

