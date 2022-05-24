Zacks: Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

SQZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

