Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

GLOB stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average of $255.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

