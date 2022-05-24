Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 93,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

