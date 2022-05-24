Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Shares of IVA stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

