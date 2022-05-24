Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of IVA stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.
About Inventiva (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.