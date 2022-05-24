Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.69. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

