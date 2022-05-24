Zano (ZANO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,570.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $78,570.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,427.50 or 1.00048580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00207075 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00124117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00233827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,207,164 coins and its circulating supply is 11,177,664 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

