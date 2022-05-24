Zenfuse Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $701,431.37 and $5,968.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

